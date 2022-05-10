Jennifer Lopez turns heads in latest snaps

Jennifer Lopez looked radiant in her latest pictures where she can be seen flaunting her glam look.



The diva stunned her 207 million followers on Monday as she took to Instagram to share a slew of selfies and left fans mesmerised with her ageless beauty.

In the pictures, the 52-year-old multihyphenate looked more beautiful than ever as she snapped photos of herself in a mirror.

She was perched on a dressing room chair as she wrapped up the finishing touches on her glamorous look.

The Bronx native wore a silk button-up white shirt that she left unfastened at the top, giving the look a hot edge.



She adorned her neck with a gold necklace and its heart-shaped pendant gave the ensemble a sensual touch.

The lifelong entertainer's blouse was tucked into a pair of shimmery grey trousers that were belted.

She wrote in her caption, 'It’s Monday,' with a white heart emoji and then added '#LetsGetIt.'

She skipped earrings and wore a notable gold watch around her wrist. The future Mrs. Ben Affleck showed off a French manicure as she held her phone up for the snapshots.

The mother-of-two wore her honey-highlighted locks down and styled in a center part with cascading waves.

Jen brought her natural beauty to life with the help of cosmetics that made her face glow.

She accentuated her eyes with the help of golden eye shadow and she highlighted her pout with a moisturizing nude pink hue.

Fans were blown away by Jennifer’s beauty as compliments flooded the comment section of the post.