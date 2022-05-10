Dave Chappelle getting attacked on stage to not stream on Netflix: reports

FileFootage

The attack on Dave Chappelle during his comedy show was one of the main headlines of the first annual Netflix Is a Joke Festival but the incident won’t be streamed on the service.



According to The Hollywood Reporter, the streaming service revealed a list of content included in the fest which doesn’t include Chappelle's Hollywood Bowl event.

The outlet however reported that the comedian had his camera film the event thus “professionally shot footage of the attack likely does exist” with the possibility of the platform utilizing it in some way.

Meanwhile, Netflix has planned to premiere these special performances from 288 shows across Los Angeles over the last couple of weeks: