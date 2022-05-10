 
Tuesday May 10, 2022
Dave Chappelle getting attacked on stage to not stream on Netflix: reports

By Web Desk
May 10, 2022

FileFootage

The attack on Dave Chappelle during his comedy show was one of the main headlines of the first annual Netflix Is a Joke Festival but the incident won’t be streamed on the service.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the streaming service revealed a list of content included in the fest which doesn’t include Chappelle's Hollywood Bowl event.

The outlet however reported that the comedian had his camera film the event thus “professionally shot footage of the attack likely does exist” with the possibility of the platform utilizing it in some way.

Meanwhile, Netflix has planned to premiere these special performances from 288 shows across Los Angeles over the last couple of weeks:

  • The Hall: Honoring the Greats of Stand-Up
  • Bill Burr Presents: Friends Who Kill
  • That’s My Time with David Letterman
  • Pete Davidson Presents: The Best Friends.
  • Jane Fonda & Lily Tomlin: Ladies Night Live
  • A Tribute to Bob Saget
  • Stand Out: An LGBTQ+ Celebration
  • Amy Schumer’s Parental Advisory
  • Best of the Festival 