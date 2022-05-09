Kris Jenner marks Mother’s Day with throwback snaps of her Kardashian-Jenner family

After receiving heartfelt wishes and messages from the Kardashian-Jenner family, the popular American socialite Kris Jenner, also shared heart-warming tributes on Mother’s Day.

Cherishing the joy of motherhood, Jenner, 66, marked the day by revisiting loving moments with her family.

In a candid Instagram post, The Kardashian star reflected on her role as a mother and shared a bunch of memorable throwback snaps of herself, her children, and her grandchildren from throughout the years.

In the caption, she began with, "Being a mother and grandmother is my greatest joy in life."

Calling each of her six children "my purpose, my inspiration, my life, my very heart and soul!!!" Kris also gave a shoutout to her daughters who are mothers — Kim, Kourtney, Khloé, and Kylie saying, "You all inspire me and teach me new things about motherhood every day. I am so blessed with beautiful grand babies who fill my life with more joy than I could have ever dreamed of, and I love you all more than words can say!!"

The grandmother of 11 concluded her loving post: "Happy Mother's Day to all the moms out there. #HappyMothersDay."

In a separate post, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star also paid tribute to her own mother, Mary Jo Campbell.



Sharing a carousel of pictures with her mom, she wrote, "My guiding light, my inspiration, my best friend.”

The reality star also paid tribute to her late grandmother with a post on her Instagram Story. "Happy heavenly Mother's Day to my beautiful Grandma Lou," she wrote.