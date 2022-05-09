Meghan Markle, Prince Harry not interested to join Queen on Palace balcony?

Queen Elizabeth’s son Prince Andrew, her grandson Harry and his wife Meghan Markle will not join her on the Buckingham Palace balcony for this year´s Trooping the Colour, royal officials said last week.



"Only those members of the royal family who are currently undertaking official public duties on behalf of the queen" will join her on June 2, a spokesman said.

The decision was taken "after careful consideration", he added.

Now, according to a report by the Mirror UK, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex ‘didn’t ask’ to appear besides the Queen and other royals on the balcony.

It quoted royal commentator Loni Love as saying, "First of all, Meghan and Harry asked to come to the Jubilee.

"They didn't ask to be on the balcony so, I think that's the thing.

"The thing that Harry and Meghan reportedly want to do is make sure that their grandchildren meet the Queen,” the royal expert further said.