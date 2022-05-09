Prince William's Earthshot Prize takes home BAFTA for Live Event

Prince William's Earthshot Prize 2021 took home the BAFTA for Live Event.



The win prompted a personal tweet signed ‘W’ from the Duke of Cambridge.

He said the BAFTA “sets the bar high for inspirational, sustainable live events right around the world”.

The Duke said "I am so proud of the whole team behind The @EarthshotPrize London 2021 for taking home a BAFTA tonight!

It’s a joy to work with you all and this accolade sets the bar high for inspirational, sustainable live events right around the world. We can’t wait for USA 2022! W."

The second EarthshotPrize would takes places in the USA later this year.



















