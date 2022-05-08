Lilibet to mark first birthday with cousins Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Louis

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s daughter Lilibet will celebrate her first birthday with her cousins Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis in June.



Their great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth and other royal family members will also join Lilibet’s birthday that falls on June 4 during Platinum weekend.

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry and Meghan have confirmed that they will attend celebrations to mark the Queen’s 70 years on the throne in June.

The spokesperson for the royal couple said on Friday, "Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, are excited and honoured to attend the queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations this June with their children.”

The Queen is also yet to meet Lilibet.