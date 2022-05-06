Brazilian president asks Leonardo DiCaprio to 'keep his mouth shut' about their elections

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro took an aim at Leonardo DiCaprio after the Oscar-winning actor stressed the importance of the Amazon rainforest to the environment.

On Tuesday, Bolsonaro told the Don’t Look Up actor to ‘keep his mouth shut’ after DiCaprio called on Brazilians to vote for pro-climate candidates in the upcoming elections.

In a recent interview, Bolsonaro was quoted by CNN saying, "Now, DiCaprio has to know that it was the very president of the World Trade Organization who said that without Brazilian agribusiness, the world would be hungry. So, DiCaprio better keep his mouth shut instead of talking nonsense."

For the unversed, the Revenant actor, 47, has been openly critical of the Bolsonaro regime, who he blames for the rampant deforestation in the Amazon rainforests.

Taking to Twitter, DiCaprio, who is a known active environmental and climate activist and climate activist, urged the Brazilian civilians to register to vote for the forthcoming elections which are set to take place in October.

He tweeted, "Brazil is home to the Amazon and other ecosystems critical to climate change. What happens there matters to us all and youth voting is key in driving change for a healthy planet."

Responding to the actor’s tweet, Bolsonaro added a sarcastic statement and wrote, "Thanks for your support, Leo! It's really important to have every Brazilian voting in the coming elections. Our people will decide if they want to keep our sovereignty on the Amazon or to be ruled by crooks who serve foreign special interest. Good job in The Revenant!"