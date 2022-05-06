Aamir Khan, Ranbir Kapoor to reportedly work in an Anurag Basu directorial

Aamir Khan and Ranbir Kapoor to reportedly reunite for a project which will be directed by Anurag Basu.

A source told Pinkvilla that the actors will collaborate in a film with a two-hero script after the Sanju actor had a cameo role in Khan’s PK.

The insider said, “Anurag Basu is trying to develop a screenplay for Aamir Khan and Ranbir Kapoor. While the basic idea has been conceptualized by AKP aka Aamir Khan Production, its Basu, who has come on board to weave a screenplay with the inhouse team of actors.”

“The movie is in a very nascent stage at the moment, in-fact, the duo of AK and RK will decide on doing it only once they are absolutely satisfied with the final output,” added the insider.

The portal further shared, “It’s a high on VFX project, and hence an extremely risky preposition. Being the perfectionist that Aamir is, he wants to have a visual blueprint of what the film would look like.”

“If everything falls in the right place, the film will take off sometime next year,” source continued. “Right now, it’s in a very very nascent stage, with the two actors agreeing in principle on the idea of coming together on one of India’s biggest cinematic spectacles.”