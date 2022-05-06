Tom Cruise arrives in helicopter to star-studded ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ premiere 

Tom Cruise wowed his fans as he arrived at the star-studded premiere of his highly-anticipated film Top Gun: Maverick via helicopter.
Cruise, who is set to return to screens as Pete ‘Maverick’ Mitchell from the 1986 drama, made the epic entrance in a USS Midway helicopter, which he flew himself, before walking onto the red carpet in San Diego, Calif., on Wednesday.
The Mission Impossible star was all smiles as he waved to a massive crowd of diehard fans, who recorded him stepping out of the chopper, which read: 'Tom Cruise Top Gun: Maverick.'
The 59-year-old actor, who is famous for performing his own stunts in films, looked dapper as ever in a black tuxedo and a grey tie as he walked the star-studded event and later posed alongside his film co-stars Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, and more.
Take a look.
Others in the film include Connelly, 51, who will play the love interest of Tom's character. Val Kilmer also reprises his role from the first film, returning as Tom 'Iceman' Kazansky. Top Gun: Maverick is all set to release in theatres on May, 27, 2022.
