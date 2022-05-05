Queen ‘the one needing protection’ from Prince Harry: ‘Keeps hurling hand grenades’

Experts slam Prince Harry for making claims about Queen Elizabeth’s protection, despite being the one that “hurls hand grenades at Royals’.

This claim has been made by royal biographer and author Tina Brown in an interview with the Daily Mail.

There she was quoted saying, “Right now it's not going to happen.”

“And it's not going to happen largely because Harry keeps lobbing these fresh hand grenades at the family, just when they're beginning to think, 'Well, can we re-establish some trust with the House of Sussex'.”

“There's yet another fusillade from an American talk show and everybody in the family thinks, 'Well, what was that about?'”

“The most recent comments by Harry about, you know, he came to make sure the Queen was protected – a lot of people I think in the family thought, 'Well actually she needs protecting from you, Harry'. So that isn't helpful.”