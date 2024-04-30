Kim Kardashian debuts new look ahead of Met Gala

Kim Kardashian goes blonde ahead of Met Gala

Kim Kardashian recently debuted icy blonde hair ahead of the Met Gala, jumping on the bandwagon along with other A-list celebrities.

Kardashian bid farewell to her natural brunette, embracing a daring look at Homeboy Industries’ 2024 Lo Maximo 2024 Awards and Fundraising Gala in Los Angeles on Saturday, April 30.

The SKIMS founder donned a black outfit, styling hair in a slack-back bun as she posed next to Babyface.

For the unversed, many other celebrities went blonde this season, including Zendaya and Rihanna.

Meanwhile, Kardashian’s hairstylist Chris Appleton took to his Instagram to share photos of the 43-year-old reality TV star alongside a caption that read: "Ice kimmy. We wanted to keep a short root & the blonde cool & creamy. I colored it in a couple of sessions to keep the integrity of the hair nice and juicy.”

Fans rushed to the comments section to express excitement over the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star’s new look.

One fan commented: “Oooo mother is back !!!”

Another fan chimed in, adding: “You should do a tutorial for this colour change, show us all the tea, us stylists would love to watch it!”

A third gushed: “My fave hair colour on her!!!!”