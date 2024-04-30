Prince William prioritizes Kate Middleton over reunion with Prince Harry

Prince William and Kate Middleton are believed to be ignoring calls of reunion with Prince Harry as the wayward royal prepares to return to the UK in a few days.

Friends of the Prince and Princess of Wales affirmed the couple is not looking to meet with the Duke of Sussex on his upcoming visit to the homeland sans Meghan Markle.

According to the Daily Beast, the decision stems from William's desire to protect his wife from a stressful situation as she continues her treatment from an undisclosed for of cancer.

William respects his father’s wish to reconcile with his son,” the pal shared, “but his focus now is on protecting his family from stressful situations.”

Moreover, the Waleses are also not over Harry's 'betrayal' ever since he left the royal family alongside the Suits alum four years ago.

“William and Catherine felt completely betrayed by Harry’s memoir (Spare),” they explained. “They don’t speak to Harry and Meghan, and they are certainly not about to start when Catherine is at her most vulnerable.”

For the unversed, Harry is slated to attend Service of Thanksgiving at St. Paul’s Cathedral in London to celebrate ten years of Invictus Games on May 8.

Members of the royal family are set to skip the ceremony, as do Meghan, who will jet off to Nigeria for an “unofficial royal tour” around that time.

The Sussexes are believed to have reached out to Kate Middleton after she unveiled her diagnosis with cancer last month.

However, the pal claimed a “‘get well soon’ message is neither here nor there,” adding: “the whole situation doesn’t use up a huge amount of their mental energy any more. William and Kate have accepted it and moved on.”