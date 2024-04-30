Sophie Wessex steps in for King Charles for an important milestone

Sophie Wessex marked an important milestone for the royal family as she made visit abroad.

The Duchess of Edinburgh became the first member of the royal member to visit Ukraine since the Russian conflict began, per The Mirror.

Sophie, who is visiting Ukraine at the request of the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, met the president and first lady of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky and Olena Zelenska, on Monday morning.

During the visit, the Duchess delivered a message on behalf of the King, who is currently battling cancer.

However, the monarch is due to return to public duties, on the recommendation of his doctors, on Tuesday.

In a post shared by the Buckingham Palace, shared glimpses of Sophie’s visit in which she learned about the women, men and children impacted by the war.

“At the United Nations Survivor Relief Center in Kyiv, The Duchess learnt about the work of the UN’s Population Fund which operates in 12 cities across Ukraine, providing vital psychosocial and legal support to those in need, especially Conflict-Related Sexual Violence survivors,” the caption read.

“Her Royal Highness also met female volunteers who are helping their communities cope with the aftermath of the attacks through facilitating mental health care activities for children.”