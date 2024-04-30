Sarah Ferguson reacts to new bombshell book about Prince Andrew marriage

Sarah Ferguson is believed to be upset over the recently announced bombshell book about her marriage to Prince Andrew.

According to the Daily Express, royal author Andrew Lownie is set to uncover truth about the relationship between the Duke and Duchess of York as they continue to maintain a close bond despite their divorce nearly 30 years ago.

The author revealed he reached out to Fergie for her first-person insight for the book, however, she declined to contribute.

Moreover, she also asked her friends and loved ones to not speak to Lownie should he approach them for interviews.

"I think that was the wrong decision by them. It would help them shape the narrative if their friends would talk to me,” he told the outlet.

“As a result, the people talking to me aren’t necessarily very supportive of them and are much more critical."

"I’d love to hear from anyone who knew them, who has come across them,” Andrew shared. “The more voices I can have in the book.

"It’s not the kind of book that’s going to rely on archives, it’s going to rely on interviews - and they are telling people not to talk to me,” the royal author added.