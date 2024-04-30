Taylor Swift to prioritise Eras Tour over 2024 Met Gala

Taylor Swift, who rumoured to attend the 2024 Met Gala, may prioritise her Eras Tours instead.



The Grammy-winning musician, 34 is set to kick of the European leg of her massive tour on May 9th, starting from Paris.

Previous reports suggested that the Fortnight singer will be attending the coveted fashion event this year, confirmed People Magazine, Swift will be skipping the event to focus on rehearsals.

The Lover musician, who dropped her 11th studio album, The Tortured Poets Department, on April 19, will be focusing on rehearsals and tour prep ahead of her Eras Tour dates picking back up, before traveling all over Europe during the spring and summer.

The Met Gala, which is considered the Oscars for fashion, always takes place on the first Monday of May, which falls on May 6th, this year. With just two days in between the fashion event and the Paris concert, it appears that Swift is likely to skip it.

A report in TMZ had also revealed that neither Swift nor her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, will be taking part in the Met Gala.