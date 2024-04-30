Truth about Sarah Ferguson, Prince Andrew's marriage to be exposed in new book

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson are gearing up to have secrets exposed about their brief marriage and subsequent divorce in a new royal book.

Royal author Andrew Lownie is set to pen an upcoming biography on the former couple’s relationship, due for release in 2025.

"This is a couple who got divorced within 10 years of marriage, and yet, 30 years, 40 years later, and in effect, are still living together," he told the Daily Express.

The royal biographer wondered: "How did we get to this position?" adding, "And, is that really the true position?"

"It’s never been told before. There has never been a joint biography of the two of them,” explained Lownie to the outlet. “There have been biographies on each of them, but not a proper one, just based on news cuts, since 1982."



However, the Duchess of York is believed to have declined the invitation to contribute to the book, also forbidding her close friends to speak to him.

The royal author noted he is now talking to people less close to them, who “aren’t necessarily very supportive of them and are much more critical.”

"I’d love to hear from anyone who knew them, who has come across them. The more voices I can have in the book,” Andrew pleaded.

"It’s not the kind of book that’s going to rely on archives, it’s going to rely on interviews - and they are telling people not to talk to me,” he added.

For the unversed, the son of the late Queen was married to Fergie for ten years before calling it quits in 1996.

Despite their divorce, the pair continue to live together in Royal Lodge, sharing a close bond with one another.