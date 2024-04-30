Justin Bieber going through ‘rough patch’ amid concerning update

Justin Bieber appears to be going through a difficult time as he leaves fans concerned after his recent social media posts.

“Justin has been facing some difficulties lately,” a source told Entertainment Tonight, noting the musician has been going through a “rough patch.”

“He has been having a hard time and hasn’t been feeling like his usual self,” the insider added.

The Stay singer shared a photo of himself crying on his Instagram on Saturday, which sparked concerns over his well-being among his fans and well-wishers.

In the comments, Justin’s wife Hailey commented, “A pretty crier.”

However, despite the situation, Hailey has been a big support for her beau during his difficult time.

“Hailey has been doing her best to be there for Justin, but it is upsetting for her to see him struggle,” the insider said.

“They are doing their best to make things work and be supportive of each other. They are committed to doing whatever it takes to make things better.”

The Peaches singer is yet to make a comment about his issues or the emotional images he shared on his social media.

In the photo dump, Justin also shared a series of throwback performance pictures.

Justin and Hailey’s marriage has been a topic of discussion but a source previously told ET that the pair is “continuing to support each other and help one another get through more difficult times as they always have.”