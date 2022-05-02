Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘fast losing luster’ as TV deals facing ‘threats’

File Footage

Experts warn Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are facing threats of TV deal dissolution.



This warning has been issued by a senior film production executive.

According to a report by Express UK he claimed, “They should be aware that all this negative publicity will not only lose them fans, it will also deter people from wanting to watch whatever material they produce.”

“Folks here are watching all their private and family dramas unfold like episodes from a Kardashian reality series. Is it any wonder that their cachet is fast losing its lustre?”