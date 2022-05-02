Pete Davidson proves himself vital for Kim Kardashian

Pete Davidson saved his ladylove US reality TV star Kim Kardashian from humiliation during their loved-up red-carpet debut at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner on the weekend.
The Saturday Night Live star proved himself vital for Kim when she almost fell to the ground as she was making her entrance with the boyfriend.
Kim tripped on her gown and almost took a nasty tumble on the shiny floor when Pete fortunately rescued her.
A video of the incident is doing rounds on the internet.
In the video clip, Kim and Pete can be seen walking hand-in-hand when the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star slipped backwards.
She suddenly grabbed onto Pete Davidson’s arm with her spare hand to stop falling to the ground.
