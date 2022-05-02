Bella Hadid extends Eid-ul-Fitr greetings

Bella Hadid, on the occasion of Eid, extended warm wishes to her fans all around the world.



Taking to her Instagram story, the supermodel shared an Eid card to wish her fans.

“ Eid Il Fitr Mubarak to everyone who has been observing this holy month of Ramadan,” wrote Bella.

Earlier, Bella shared a message from her father Mohammad Hadid at the start of the Muslim month of Ramadan.

