Bella Hadid extends Eid-ul-Fitr greetings

Bella Hadid, on the occasion of Eid, extended warm wishes to her fans all around the world.
Taking to her Instagram story, the supermodel shared an Eid card to wish her fans.
“ Eid Il Fitr Mubarak to everyone who has been observing this holy month of Ramadan,” wrote Bella.
Earlier, Bella shared a message from her father Mohammad Hadid at the start of the Muslim month of Ramadan.
Will Smith advised to see a therapist Oscars slap: Jada Pinkett's become talking point, says Marlon Wayans
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson made their red carpet debut as a couple at the 2022 White House correspondents’...
Rihanna stood backstage as she showed strong support for her beau A$AP Rocky on Saturday night
Olivia Rodrigo and Avril Lavigne perform 'Complicated' live in concert at Massey Hall in Toronto
According to the latest media reports, Dharmendra was admitted in the ICU but is recovering now
'That was a surreal bonus of lockdown,' said Joe Alwyn about his experience of working with Taylor Swift