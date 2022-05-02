Meghan Markle faces major pushback as her debut animated Netflix series axed: report

Prince Harry's sweetheart Meghan Markle may be upset as her debut animated series, Pearl, as part of her business venture Archewell Productions has been spiked by the streaming giant before it managed to take off, according to reports.
Teh Duchess of Sussex has com under fire as Netflix has axed her first animated series, Pearl.
The mother-of-two was executive producing the television series with David Furnish but the streaming giant has reportedly made major cuts.
US media outlets reported that the streaming giant are making a string of cuts after a drop in subscriber numbers over recent years.
