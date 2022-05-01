Inside Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson's meeting with Martha Stewart at pre-White House dinner

Kim Kardashian and her beau Pete Davidson on Saturday donned bright smiles as they engage in brief chit chat with Martha Stewart at the pre-White House Correspondent's Association Dinner in Washington, D.C.
Dressed up in a shimmery silver gown, the 41-year-old reality star attended the star-studded event with her the Saturday Night Live star, making it their red carpet debut as a couple.
As the lovebirds turned heads at ABC News' glitzy invite-only pre-party, the Skims founder expressed that she'd be delighted to catch up with Stewart, reported Daily Mail.
The lifestyle legend only held hands with Davidson but also posed with Kardashian for the camera.
"This truly was one of the highlights of the dinner. It showed the glitz and glamour had returned to Washington DC," a guest told the outlet.
