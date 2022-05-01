Kim Kardashian shares PDA-filled photos with boyfriend Pete Davidson from WH Correspondents´ Dinner

US reality TV star Kim Kardashian delighted millions of fans with loved-up photos of her and boyfriend Pete Davidson from the White House Correspondents´ Dinner.
Taking to Instagram, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star posted the pictures with caption, “White House din din.”
In the stunning photos, Kim can be seen sporting a shimmery gown with a train and earrings while Pete opted for a black suit with a white shirt and black tie.
In one of the snaps, the Saturday Night Live star can be seen posing with his arm around Kim's waist.
They made their red carpet debut at the glitzy event attended by fellow celebrities, journalists and politicians, including President Joe Biden.
The lovebirds were also seen rubbing shoulders with Martha Stewart at the dinner.
Kim and Pete started dating in November 2021 and made their romance public earlier this year.
