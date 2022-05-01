Prince William and Kate Middleton are becoming complacent at work?

 
Prince William is second in line to the British throne

By Web Desk
A look at Prince William and Kate Middleton's YouTube channel suggests that either the couple is not interested in using the platform or they need a new social media manager.

It's been 11 months since Kate Middleton and Prince William launched their official YouTube channel "The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge".

The royal couple has posted a total of 19 videos on the website and amassed half a million subscribers.

 They had posted their last video on YouTube  two months ago.

Only a handful of videos posted by the couple have reached one million views.