Reese Witherspoon ‘s comical approach on her last name leaves fans in splits

Reese Witherspoon is an avid social media user. Be it about her dog, banana phone, cooking a recipe or sharing advises, she often shares a glimpse of her daily routine on Instagram for her ardent fans and admirers.



This time, the Big Little Lies star had a funny take on her surname ‘Witherspoon’.

The 46-year-old took to Instagram on Friday to share a reel in which she broke her last name in three syllables that is ‘with-her-spoon’.

The video began with the Legally Blonde actress holding a spoon which implies the meaning of her family name, and in the next clip, she dramatically had no spoon and called it ‘without-her-spoon’.

Similarly, she was seen holding a mug in her hand, calling it ‘with-her-mug’ and funnily enough, it disappeared next minute. She named it, ‘without-her-mug’.

Same she did with phone, it was ‘with- or without-her-phone.

Captioning the post, she wrote, “Yes… I have heard that joke.”

Fans were left in stitches after watching this video and dropped in laughing out loud and happy emoticons under her post.



One fan commented, “Reese With-her-sense-of-humour’”.

Another user chimed in, “It’s okay. My last name is Son and I cannot tell you how many Karate Kid jokes I have heard.”