'Doctor Strange' actor Zara Phythian, husband accused of 14 child sex offenses on girl

Doctor Strange star Zara Phythian and her husband, Victor Marke, have been accused of 14 counts of sexual abuse charges for sexually harassing a 13-year-old girl, according to BBC.

Phythian, 36, who played a sorcerer in the 2016 Marvel movie, along with her husband, ‘repeatedly had sexual activity’ with a 13-year-old girl, according to the Nottinghamshire Post.

In a police interview played at Nottingham Crown Court, the woman alleged that the sexual abuse began in 2005, when she was 13 and continued until she was 15.

The woman, who has not been publicly identified by officials and is in her late 20s, testified in court Thursday.

Phythian and Marke also arrived at the court for the second day of their trial, where their alleged victim gave evidence for the first time.

The woman, who was a child at the time of the alleged offenses, said that she told a friend 'her darkest secret' about the abuse when she was 18, and had later spoken to Zara on the phone. 'I said I am not coming back. Zara said: 'Don't come back, I'm burning all your stuff,' the woman told the jurors.

She also alleged that the abuse began when Phythian provided her with alcohol and persuaded her to have sexual activities Marke.

She testified that Marke also threatened to harm her if she told anyone about the alleged abuse, the BBC reported.