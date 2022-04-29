Amber Heard threatened Johnny Depp to get his home rent-free

Amber Heard cautioned Johnny Depp of a restraining order if she is not allowed to live rent-free in three of his LA homes.

Fairfax County Court in Virginia saw documents from Jepp's lawyer that enlisted financial demands from Amber in 2016. The documents were sent to Depp days after Amber filed for divorce.

The Aquaman star's attorney, Smaantha Spector, requested "exclusive use and possession" of a black Range Rover as well as being able to live at three penthouses in West Hollywood with "Johnny to continue to pay mortgage and utility bills".

The letter also asked the actor for a $100,000 contribution towards the attorney.

The letter read: "As you maybe aware your client and Amber's husband, Johnny Depp, violently attacked and threated Amber on Saturday night, May 21st, in their penthouse apartment.

"There are several witnesses to this particular incident and there are photographs depicting the property damage Johnny caused, as well as the physical injuries on Amber.

"Unfortunately, this is not the first incident of domestic violence perpetrated by Johnny against Amber.

"In fact, there have been two other incidents in the past six months.

"Although Amber is afraid of Johnny, she strongly insists that we do everything possible to keep this matter out of the media spotlight, which is why she has not yet sought a CLETS DV TRO and why we did not arrange for Johnny to have been personally served at last night's movie premiere," concluded the letter.