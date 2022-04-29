Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ridiculed for ‘running after deals’ and ‘going nowhere’

Experts ridicule Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for having ‘nothing to show’ in product releases and content.
This claim has been made by royal biographer and author of The Palace Papers, Tina Brown.
She spoke to the Washington Post Live about the Sussex’s content tragedy and called them out.
Ms Brown began by saying, “There is the question of the whole entertainment deals what they did.”
“I think if they had more savvy advisers could tell them the whole problem with entertainment deals is that you have to deliver hits.”
“They're great, anyone, if they're lucky, can sign a major entertainment deal but where's the product.”
“They've signed with Netflix, what have we seen? Nothing really besides this upcoming documentary with Invictus which I think will be great.”
“I think it's a good idea but you know, creating entertainment that works is very hard to do. Their Spotify podcast seems to have gone nowhere and now Meghan is doing a new one about Archetypes.”
Amber Heard suffered a big loss as her screen time has been cut up to 10 minutes
Amanda Bynes has apparently kicked her fiance Paul Michael out of her house
Rose Leslie has opened up about her husband, Game of Thrones star Kit Harington’s issues with alcoho
Rihanna is reportedly feeling ‘extremely distressed’ ahead of her baby’s birth
Lizzo left BTS Army jaw-dropped with her recent confessions
Kate Middleton did not expect a press conference at the private engagement