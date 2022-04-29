Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ridiculed for ‘running after deals’ and ‘going nowhere’

File Footage

Experts ridicule Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for having ‘nothing to show’ in product releases and content.



This claim has been made by royal biographer and author of The Palace Papers, Tina Brown.

She spoke to the Washington Post Live about the Sussex’s content tragedy and called them out.

Ms Brown began by saying, “There is the question of the whole entertainment deals what they did.”

“I think if they had more savvy advisers could tell them the whole problem with entertainment deals is that you have to deliver hits.”

“They're great, anyone, if they're lucky, can sign a major entertainment deal but where's the product.”

“They've signed with Netflix, what have we seen? Nothing really besides this upcoming documentary with Invictus which I think will be great.”

“I think it's a good idea but you know, creating entertainment that works is very hard to do. Their Spotify podcast seems to have gone nowhere and now Meghan is doing a new one about Archetypes.”