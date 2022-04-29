Georgina Rodríguez returns to social media after death of twin son

Spanish model Georgina Rodríguez has returned to social media after the death of the twin son.



Georgina turned to Instagram and shared a sweet photo of her partner Cristiano Ronaldo as he salvaged point for Man Utd against Chelsea.

She posted the photo with simple heart emoji in the caption.

Earlier, in a joint post, the lovebirds delighted their millions of fans with the first photo of their newborn daughter following the death of the twin son.

Ronaldo and Georgina announced on April 18 that their newborn baby son has died.

Ronaldo had revealed in a social media post last October that the couple were expecting twins.

In a post released on the Manchester United forward's Twitter account, they confirmed the birth of a baby girl.