Georgina Rodríguez returns to social media after death of twin son

Spanish model Georgina Rodríguez has returned to social media after the death of the twin son.
Georgina turned to Instagram and shared a sweet photo of her partner Cristiano Ronaldo as he salvaged point for Man Utd against Chelsea.
She posted the photo with simple heart emoji in the caption.
Earlier, in a joint post, the lovebirds delighted their millions of fans with the first photo of their newborn daughter following the death of the twin son.
Ronaldo and Georgina announced on April 18 that their newborn baby son has died.
Ronaldo had revealed in a social media post last October that the couple were expecting twins.
In a post released on the Manchester United forward's Twitter account, they confirmed the birth of a baby girl.
Doctor Strange actress Zara Phythian has been accused of sexually harassing a 13-year-old
Prince Charles meets representatives of World Jewish Relief
Prince Harry was reportedly ‘obsessed’ with brother Prince William ‘hogging’ things
Prince Andrew is facing growing demands to give up his title as the Duke of York by the city of York itself
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s 2020 split from the British Royal Family was backed by the family
Prince Andrew lost a major honour on Thursday, after York councillors voted unanimously to remove it