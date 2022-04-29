Khloe Kardashian’s response to Dwayne Johnson fanning over her back

File Footage





Khloe Kardashian and Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson seem to agree that they’re the best company for each other… at least at the Las Vegas Madame Tussauds wax museum!

The Red Notice star headed to the wax museum on April 27 to check out his own new wax statue, and much to his amusement, found that Kardashian’s wax figure was positioned just beside his.

Johnson subsequently shared a hilarious video on his TikTok fanning over Kardashian’s statute in which he said: “I gotta introduce you to my neighbour… We look kind of cool together, right?”

He particularly showed appreciation for Kardashian’s infamous derriere, turning his camera to the wax figure and gushing: “Wait a second. I mean guys, that's amazing.”

Not only did the video go viral, it also caught the attention of Kardashian herself to reacted to Johnson’s fun commentary.

Reposting the TikTok video to her Instagram stories, Kardashian wrote: “Looks like I am in INCREDIBLE company!!! Yessss @therock.”

She also added some ‘crying-laughing’ emojis for good measure!