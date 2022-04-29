Zara Phythian from ‘Doctor Strange’ accused of sexually abusing 13-year-old

Doctor Strange actress Zara Phythian has been accused of sexually harassing a 13-year-old

Doctor Strange actress Zara Phythian, along with her husband, has been accused of sexually harassing a 13-year-old, according to the BBC.

Phythian and her husband, Victor Marke, who were accused by a woman who says she was 13 during the time of abuse, have denied the multiple allegations brought against them at the Nottingham Crown Court.

The actress, also a martial artist, and Marke, now 36 and 59, are now facing 14 charges of sexual activity with a child in the UK, the outlet confirmed.

A police interview with the woman in question was played in court, in which she claimed that she was sexually abused by Phythian and Marke between the ages of 13 and 15, starting in 2005.

The woman stated in her testimony: “I knew it was wrong but I just didn't know how to get out of the situation or say anything.”

She also described her relation with the two as ‘looking up to Phythian’ who, at the time, was a martial-arts instructor in Nottinghamshire, UK.

Describing the abuse, the woman claimed that Phythian and Marke would inebriate her with alcohol before asking her to perform oral sex on Marke.

She also said that she was threatened by Marke if she told anyone. He also allegedly told her that no one “would believe her”.

Marke also faces four other charges from another woman who claims that he sexually abused her from 2002 to 2003, when she was 15-years-old.