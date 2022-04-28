Inside speculations around Kim and Kourtney Kardashian's Met Gala 2022 outfits

All eyes are on Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian as they are expected to walk down the red carpet at Met Gala 2022 with their respective partners – Pete Davidson and Travis Barker.

Amidst the massive about the reality stars’ appearance at the extravaganza event, fans are convinced that the Poosh founder dropped a major hint about her outfit during her visit to Milan with her fiance.

"When you accidentally met Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker in Milan," a TikTok user posted a video of the couple.

Taking to Reddit, fans bombarded their speculation that the lovebirds are in the fashion hub for the Met Gala outfits.

"Incoming ill-fitted D&G gown for the met gala," one fan wrote while another fan agreed, "OMG. Good point!"

Dolce & Gabanna for their MET debut?" asked another fan.

Meanwhile, netizens have been going crazy to spot clues that Kim will stun in Marilyn Monroe's iconic gold dress at the event.

The Skims founder and Pete recently visited Florida and were also seen leaving the Ripley's Believe It or Not! museum, where the $5million gold dress is currently on display.

One fan wrote on Reddit, “I feel she is going to be wearing a high profile celebrity dress (E.g Marilyn Monroe's) which is in a museum she visited yesterday with Pete and as she spoke about how the dress 'cannot be tailored.'"

"I think Marilyn's dress does fit this theme but if she ends up wearing it, it'll be possibly her biggest scandal of all time," another user shared.

During her conversation with Access Hollywood, Kim shared that her Met dress can not be tailored.

“It really depends if I fit into my dress, so I hope I'm going," she said.

"I think it will be up to the last minute because it can't be tailored, so I have to fit into it like, exactly,” she added.