Prince William ‘had a feeling’ Queen would incite ‘category 5 tantrum’ from Prince Harry

Prince William ‘knew’ Queen Elizabeth’s decision to remove Prince Harry’s photograph from the Christmas address would cause a ‘category 5 tantrum’ to brew within Prince Harry.

Royal biographer and the author of The Palace Papers: Inside The House Of Windsor predicted the ‘incoming storm’.

Ms Brown got candid about it all in her interview with Express UK.

She began by pointing out Prince William’s “appalled” reaction to the edit on Christmas.

Not only that, he was able to ‘predict’ what would happen next because he ‘knew Prince Harry well’.

The author was quoted saying, "William was said to have been appalled when he saw the Sussexes had been edited out. He knew his brother well enough to predict a Category 5 tantrum brewing.”