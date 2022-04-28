Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli stun in ethnic wear as they attend a wedding: See pics

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli looked stunning in simple yet beautiful ethic attires as they attended the wedding bash of cricketer Glen Maxwell.

Taking to Instagram, the Jab Harry Met Sejal actor dropped pictures with her husband as they served ultimate couple goals at the event.

“Wedding function in a bubble! Now I think I’ve seen and celebrated possibly every function and festival in a bubble!” the actor captioned her post.

The 33-year-old star looked ravishing as she donned a gorgeous magenta outfit which she paired with gold jewellery. Whereas, the sports star wore a dark blue coloured kurta with white trouser.

In another video, which has been going viral on the internet, the 33-year-old cricketer can be seen setting the stage on fire as he grooved to song Oo Antava at the ceremony.







For the unversed, RCB (Royal Challengers Bangalore) organized a party for Glenn Maxwell and Vini Raman, who tied the knot in March, in an IPL (Indian Premier League) bubble.