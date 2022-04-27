Johnny Depp recalls moment Amber Heard ‘faked’ a broken nose: ‘Way to go’

Johnny Depp takes to the stand to recall an altercation, which resulted in Amber Heard ‘lying’ about getting a broken nose.

According to Fox, the actor began by explaining how Amber once attacked him, in his home office and proceeded to accuse Depp of having broken her nose during the altercation.

Immediately after Depp recalls Heard saying, “Way to go, Johnny, you broke my nose.”

However, Depp later admits to having crept inside her bathroom, “I pulled the Kleenex out of the trash bin,” he explained. But “I inspected it pretty closely and realized it was nail polish, nail varnish.”

This claim comes in Depp’s Wednesday admissions where he spoke of his childhood trauma, abuse, and marriage to Amber Heard.