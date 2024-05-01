Medical team visits King Charles

King Charles visited patients in a cancer ward on his return to public duties

A royal expert has given an update on the King's health following his return to public duties yesterday.

His Majesty attended his inaugural official engagement since his cancer diagnosis, visiting the University College Hospital Macmillan Cancer Centre alongside the Queen. During the visit, he interacted with patients and staff in his new capacity as the charity's patron.

Speaking to GB News, royal commentator Jennie Bond said: "The King is being more than monitored. He's been treated.

"In fact, he was having a treatment just yesterday afternoon. He confided in one of the patients that he was having his treatment.

"We don't know what treatment that is, but he did discuss the cold cap, which is used during chemotherapy with another patient. Maybe that's what he's having. But certainly, the treatment is ongoing."

She also revealed that the monarch's outfit choice could be an indicator of his mental wellbeing.

Bond said: "He was wearing his favourite tie, it is his C Rex tie. It's got little dinosaurs on it.

"And he wears that when he's feeling pretty cheerful."

She added: "I haven't actually been in his wardrobe, but he has lots of very beautiful silk ties. And he does take special pride in wearing particular ties.

"Obviously on ceremonial occasions, he wears the appropriate tie, but this is a rather amusing one. It's got little dinosaurs.

"So it's a play on C rex, and I think we can deduce from that he was feeling a little bit playful, certainly upbeat."

GB News host Isabel Webster pointed out that e tie could also be a nod to an inside joke shared with his beloved family, as Charles uses the initial R after his name to signify "Rex" - which is Latin for "King."