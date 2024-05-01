MC Conrad Thompson breathes his last at 52

Mc Conrad Thompson dies at 52

MC Conrad Thompson, a celebrated vocalist whose contributions made waves in the drum’n’bass music during the 1990s’, died at the age of 52.

Although the cause of his death remains unknown till date, Conrad’s agency Clinic Talent announced the big news, honoring his legacy by describing him as "one of the best-loved voices."

In the announcement, the agency paid tribute to the legend for his indefinite contributions, noting: "One of the most recognizable and best-loved voices in D&B, he leaves behind him an unmatched legacy."

The late vocalist was known for his excellent microphone delivery and vocals, which Conrad showcased alongside producers LTJ Bukem and PFM.

Thompson, who initially started a career in hip-hop MC, struggled until, "the smiley face rave crew were like, ‘Hey come with us’. So I became a raver."

Developing singing alongside high-tempo rapping, Conrad became the ideal "foil" for British producer LTJ Bukem.

While he began touring internationally, Thompson soon went onto develop his own label, Resonance.

Speaking of the drum’n’bass scene, various producers have mourned Conrad’s death, including DJ-producer Peshay, Steppa, Drum’n’bassArena.

Peshay referred to Thompson as "A truly unique MC in dnb from day one!! Had his own sound and style and was loved and respected worldwide."

Meanwhile, Steppa said, "A truly gifted legend of the scene, one of the nice guys, and gone far too soon."

While promoters Drum’n’BassArena said, "He set the blueprint for generations of MCs with his signature style and brought so much soul to this music."