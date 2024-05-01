Meghan Markle ditches Prince Harry for her ego?

Prince Harry left feeling isolated by Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle has seemingly left her husband Prince Harry alone with her major decision.

The Duchess of Sussex's decision to cut ties with the UK has reportedly deepened the Duke's isolation.

She will also leave the Duke of Sussex feeling isolated during his upcoming trip to the country of his birth to celebrate his milestone as no senior members of the royal family are expected to attend Harry's Invictus event.



Meghan's decision to cut ties with the UK has deepened Prince Harry's isolation, according to Svar Nanan-Sen.

Harry has made multiple high-profile solo trips back to the UK in recent years in her wife's absence as she has seemingly said goodbye to the UK for good.

The former Suits star even turned down an invitation to King Charles's landmark Coronation in May 2023, staying in the US to celebrate Prince Archie's birthday which fell on the same date as the historic ceremony.



Meghan did not accompany Harry in July 2023 as he testified against Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN) in a civil case in London. The royal, who faced a bruising grilling during which he appeared to choke back tears, may have benefitted from his wife's support during the court appearance.



The most blatant snub of the UK came in September 2023 when Meghan chose not to join the Duke at the WellChild Awards ceremony despite travelling from the US to Germany just days later to join her husband at the Invictus Games in Dusseldorf.

The Duke of Sussex rushed to the UK in February 2024 after being informed that his father, King Charles, had been diagnosed with cancer. Following his return, Harry outlined in an interview with Good Morning America that he would be making multiple trips back to London during 2024.

Harry is set to travel to the UK next week to attend an event to mark the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games.



A spokesperson for the Sussexes has confirmed that Meghan will not attend the event in London next week. No senior member of the Royal Family is expected to attend the event next Wednesday.

However, the Duke of Sussex is scheduled to join Meghan in Nigeria for an unofficial royal tour just days later.