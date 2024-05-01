Iggy Azalea shares glimpses from son Onyx's birthday party

Iggy Azalea celebrates son's fourth birthday party

Iggy Azalea recently celebrated son Onyx’s fourth birthday with a Bluey-Themed pool party.

The star offered glimpses into her son’s tropical-themed birthday party, posting a series of snaps on her Instagram Stories.



In the first picture, the 33-year-old rapper was spotted, resting her head against her son.

The rapper’s four-year-old son sported Bluey swimming trunks and goggles the next slide featured Azalea with her friends, celebrating Onyx.

They could be heard saying, "Cheers to Onyx" and "Happy Birthday Onyx, we love you."

During the celebration, Onyx blew out his candles prior to posing with his mother.

Another post featured Onyx standing next to a popcorn machine alongside a caption that read: "4L."



Fans went absolutely gaga over the themed party, praising Azalea's 'top-tier' preference.

One fan commented: "How is he so big already?!!!? You just had him!!!!! Love this iggs."

Meanwhile, another one chimed in, adding: "Blueyyyy..Onxy has a taste."

While a third gushed: "Bluey Birthday is Top Tier."