Prince Harry takes final call regarding Invictus Game

Prince Harry is making a significant decision by unveiling the shortlist for the Invictus Games 2027, with a UK city chosen as one of the final two contenders to host the competition.



The Invictus Games Foundation team, led by the Duke of Sussex, has revealed that Washington DC in the US and Birmingham in the UK are the potential destinations for the sporting event.

The 2023 edition of the games took place in Düsseldorf, Germany, in September 2023, and the 2025 event is scheduled to be held in Vancouver Whistler.

Lord Allen, Chair of the Invictus Games Foundation, said: "We were delighted to receive such a strong field of applications to host the Invictus Games in 2027, which gives us tremendous confidence for this next iteration of the Games following Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025 presented by ATCO and Boeing.

"Both cities now shortlisted for 2027 have kept the experiences of the competitors and supporters at their core, building different but hugely exciting bids.

"We look forward to the next stage of the process and selecting another inspirational iteration of the games over the Summer."

Helen Helliwell, CEO Invictus Games 2027 UK Bid, said: "We were privileged to make initial presentations to the Invictus Games Foundation Board earlier this month and are thrilled to move forward to the shortlist.

"We have a truly compelling bid to bring the Games back to the UK, showcasing the best of our Armed Forces communities and delivering on our pledge to make this the best country in the world to be a Veteran.

"As well as delivering an amazing week of the Games Festival at the NEC Birmingham (a Commonwealth Games venue in 2022), we want to use the platform of the Games to improve opportunities for adaptive sport, arts and employment, enabling communities to thrive, both in the run-up to the Games and as a legacy from them, across the UK and beyond."

Angie M. Gates, the Events DC President & CEO, said: "It is an incredible honour for Washington, DC to be selected as a finalist for the 2027 Invictus Games.

"As the culture capital, Washington, DC is a diverse and vibrant community that welcomes meaningful competitive sports that honour our veterans.

"We are a world-class city united by sports and a top-tier destination, which makes us the ideal host for the Invictus Games 2027."



