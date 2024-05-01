Emily Blunt reveals secret to happy married life with John Krasinski

Emily Blunt opened up about her happy and stable marriage with her husband John Krasinski.

The actress, who is promoting her upcoming film The Fall Guy, shared that she and her better half take time for each other despite busy schedules.

At the Los Angeles premiere of her film, Emily said, "Oh my God, we're like anyone else, really. You just have to keep checking in. You just have to stay connected."

For the unversed, the couple tied the knot on July 10, 2010, at George Clooney's estate in Lake Como, Italy.

Previously, The Devil Wears Prada actress also shared that she has taken tips from her director husband for her role in the forthcoming movie.

In conversation with People Magazine in March, Emily said, “I am married to a director, I know what it's like to hold the tempest of the movie in your head and the pressures and being pulled in a million directions."

Speaking of her character, Jody Moreno, she shared, "I liked her eccentricity, I liked her humanity. She was fun to me. I just loved her."

"I like that we didn't do the sort of earnest, serious director. I was keen to show somebody in a situation where she was way over her head and yet she's incredible and talented," Emily stated.

It is pertinent to mention that Emily and Ryan Gosling's starring The Fall Guy is all set to hit cinemas on May 3.