Queen is ‘failing’ needs Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s ‘star power’, claims insider

File Footage

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth is ‘failing’ and needs the ‘star power’ commanded by Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle, a royal editor has claimed according to GB News.

Vanity Fair royal editor Tina Brown, who authored Princess Diana’s biographer as well as another royal book, made the claims during an appearance on The New York Times podcast.

Brown said: “I actually think there is a Harry-shaped hole in the royal family now. And Harry was beloved, actually, by the British people. And people adored Meghan when she came into the mix.”

She continued to explain: “So, it was actually very, very sad for everybody that it went so wrong because they actually need Harry and Meghan now.”

“You should see, the queen is failing, and she’s very frail. They kind of need Harry and Meghan to bring that star power and to be on the balcony at the Jubilee. We have to have a Royal Family up there. We can’t have Andrew up there.”

Brown went as far as to claim that she was told Harry left the royal family in 2020 because “he was so fragile, so combustible, he was so unhappy, frankly, in the constraints of the royal family.”

She also referred to Megxit as “a disaster all around”.



