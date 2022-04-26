Footage shows Alec Baldwin rehearsing with gun before ‘Rust’ shooting

The latest released footage from the investigations of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins' tragic death on the sets of film Rust, shows actor Alec Baldwin rehearsing with gun before the fatal shooting.

On Monday, a New Mexico county sheriff released new evidence and video footage of Baldwin rehearsing with an imitation revolver on the film set before the gun went off in his hand, killing Hutchins, 42, last October.

"Today the sheriff's office is releasing all files associated with our ongoing investigation," said Sheriff Adan Mendoza in a statement.



"The files are all related to the Rust movie set investigation and include lapel/dash camera footage from deputies and detectives, incident reports, crime scene photos, examination reports, witness interviews, set video and staff photos collected throughout the course of this investigation," reads the statement.

The investigation records and materials were made public following several requests by media outlets, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The footage of Baldwin, which was taken before Hutchins’s death, shows him pointing the revolver at the camera twice during a rehearsal.

Baldwin, who was also a producer for the film, has claimed he did not pull the trigger and was told the gun was not loaded.

The evidence release comes a week after the producers of the film were condemned by authorities for failing to follow safety guidelines and charged the maximum fine of $136,793 amount.