Jessica Alba mystery man identity revealed

Who is Jessica Alba post divorce from Cash Warren? Deets inside
Jessica Alba sparked romance rumours with a mystery man two months after divorce from husband of sixteen years, Cash Warren.
The identity of the unknown man has finally been revealed.
The Fantastic Four actress was recently seen with her beau as the two headed from Cancún, Mexico, to Los Angeles on Sunday.
TMZ confirmed the unknown man to be none other than the American actor Danny Ramirez.
The two were spotted at the airport wearing baseball caps.
The 44-year-old and the 32-year-old kept low profile and did not engage in any PDA.
Their recent sighting came around two months after the Alba was pictured ‘kissing’ a mystery man in London.
At the time fans made speculations regarding the identity of the man.
“DANNY RAMIREZ AND JESSICA ALBA?!?!?!?” one X (formerly Twitter) wrote. “I mean, the article said mystery man. But it could be, lol.”
Many agreed to the suggestion. On the other hand, one netizen opposed with the claim that Ramirez had shorter hair than the man who was pictured with her.
Moreover, Alba though was not confirmed to be dating anyone at the time, did congratulate the Top Gun: Maverick alum on his role in Avenger: Doomsday on Instagram in March.
