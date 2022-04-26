Johnny Depp's text to Amber Heard's mom revealed: She 'has the strength of a thousand men'

Johnny Depp, according to Amber Heard's lawyer, praised his ex-wife for having “the strength of a thousand men” in a text to her mother.



Johnny Depp, who took stand for 4th day in libel trial against Heard, was also asked about text in which he told Amber Heard to take ‘no meetings’ and ‘no movies’.

Amber Heard's attorney Ben Rottenborn said Depp was going into detox for addiction to pain killers when he spoke to his ex-wife's mother.

On 19 August 2014, Depp wrote: "My dearest Paige, how unbelievably kind and pure your message was. I am beyond thankful to have you in my life. There’s no luckier man on this earth to have the strength that Amber gives me and the full support of each of you individually that I’ve gotten helps immeasurably.”

“I don’t need to explain the horrors to you,” he continued in the message. “You know as well as I. What you do need to know – that your daughter has risen far above the nightmarish task of taking care of this poor, old junkie.

“Never a second has gone by that she didn’t look out for me or have her eyes on me to make sure that I was okay. Words are truly feeble in attempting to explain her heroism in a text. Suffice to say that I have never met, or loved, a woman or a thing, more.”

Heard's legal team revealed in the court that Depp wrote: “She has the strength of a thousand men and that is due to no one or nothing but you, sweetheart. Thank you. I love you. Your son-outlaw.”