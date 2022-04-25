David Beckham resumes country life, spends time at his bee farm in UK

Former English footballer David Beckham returned to England after his son Brooklyn Beckham’s lavish wedding in Florida.

Post his extended stay in Miami, the Manchester United player decided to spend the gorgeous spring season at his family’s Cotswold mansion.

Giving a glimpse into his country life, Beckham, 46, posted beautiful pictures and videos of the lush green fields surrounding the property. He also shared a picture of himself walking through the bee’s garden.

The sportsman was seen donning a flat cap as he got back to his ‘lockdown hobby.’ He completed his country look with a white shirt and black trousers with tan leather brogues as he set out to look for honey.

Sharing the post on his Instagram, Beckham wrote in the caption, 'Hi Honey. I’m home... I love spring.'

Earlier, it was reported that after becoming interested in beekeeping during lockdown, Beckham has also started to sell his own range of organic honey.

The Sun reported that he has been planning to launch honey under potential names 'D Bee, Seven Honey and Goldenbees.'