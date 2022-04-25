Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif, Sonam Kapoor send birthday wishes to Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan had an amazing 35th birthday as several of his industry friends took to their respective social media accounts to wish him on his big day.

Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif, Sonam Kapoor and others showered love on the Coolie No. 1 actor as he celebrated his day.

Taking to Instagram, the Zero actor dropped a picture of the birthday boy as she captioned it, "Happy birthday Varun! Wishing you love and light always."

Joining her was the soon-to-be-mother Sonam Kapoor who posted a picture from her wedding festivities featuring the 35-year-old actor hugging her.

The Zoya Factor actor wrote, “Happy happy birthday Varun Dhawan! You are an absolute star, and I wish for you nothing but success and the tightest of hugs!”

The Sooryavanshi star Katrina Kaif also shared a heart melting photo of the star with a sweet wish, “Happiest birthday Varun Dhawan. Stay blessed chilled and happy always”



Katrina's beau Vicky Kaushal wished the star on the photo sharing app as well. The Sardar Udham actor captioned the picture, “Happy Birthday Bro! JUG JUG JIYO”



Varun’s Dilwale co-star Kriti Sanon dropped some adorable images with the actor as she wrote, “Happiest Birthday Varun! Stay the same charming entertainer and an adorable friend that you are!! Wish you the bestest year ahead!! Wolf you”





