Romeo Beckham avoids stealing Brooklyn's limelight by controlling his feelings for Mia Regan

Victoria Beckham and David's 19-year-old son Romeo , who waited to pop the question to model girlfriend at brother Brooklyn's wedding, looks set to propose Mia Regan.



Romeo Beckham had a plan to propose his sweetheart at Brother's wedding to Nicola Peltz, but he waited to "avoid stealing big brother Brooklyn’s limelight".



The footballer, who is the second oldest of the Beckham brood, is yet to pop the question to his girlfriend. The 19-year-old sees Mia - who is the same age - as his soulmate.

Romeo waited for Brooklyn - who married US heiress Nicola Peltz in a lavish wedding in Miami earlier this month - and avoided doing anything that could take the limelight from his brother.

The source said: “Mia is a very different woman to Nicola Peltz and has always stated she would like to marry in Britain, making for a far more casual and low-key wedding to the one Nicola and Brooklyn had.”



It all indicates that David and Victoria Beckham could be gearing up for another family wedding in the near future.