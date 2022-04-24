Jessica Simpson recalls ‘embarrassing’ moment her credit card declined ‘the other day’

Singer-songwriter Jessica Simpson breaks down an ‘embarrassing moment’ her credit card got declined in a fast food chain, ‘just the other day’.

“I have no working credit card,” Simpson quipped during an interview on The Real. But “It's OK. I will pay in cash.”

“I went to Taco Bell the other day, and my card got denied. I'm on a budget, ladies!” she even went as far as to add.

For those unversed, Simpson is working to get her namesake brand, which she just regained control of, off the ground and is ok “draining my bank account” over.

The billion-dollar fashion brand is shared between Jessica and her mother Tina Simpson, since October.

During her chat, she addressed her decision to ‘put her all’ in the attempt and admitted, “With money, there's just so much fear attached to it.”

But “I'm the person that you get mad at the blackjack table.”

Simpson also admitted that she’s not worried about bleeding money and “I'll put it all out there if it's me that's driving the show because I believe in myself and I know what I can do.”

Before concluding she also added, “And I know that nothing will stop me, and if you try to stop me, I'll try harder.”