Prince William's friend gets into trouble

By Web Desk
April 24, 2022
Prince William's friend   Huge van Cutsem could be banned from driving after he was caught speeding, according to mailplus.co.uk.

The report said that Huge van Cutsem was clocked driving his high-powered Audi RS6 in Ickburgh, Norfolk and pleaded guilty to the offence at a local court last month.

Photo credit: mailplus.co.uk
The publication said that a court date was fixed for June when he faces disqualification.

It said Prince William is Godfather to Cutsem's daughter Grace.